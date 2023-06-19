 Madhya Pradesh: Reeling Under Water Crisis, Angry Women Break Water Pots Outside Khandwa Municipal Body
People of Bhavani Mata Ward and Padam Kund Ward suffering from the drinking water crisis created ruckus in the Municipal Corporation

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated over battling water woes almost daily, the women created a ruckus outside the Khandwa Municipal Corporation as they broke the earthen water pots, on Monday.

According to the local reports, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nilesh Dubey has assured the people that wherever there is disturbance in the distribution of drinking water, it will be rectified.

Along with the people of the two wards, Leader of Opposition Deepak Mullu Rathore and other councillors of Congress were present. People suffering from the water crisis also raised slogans of Municipal Corporation Murdabad.

Water to be provided through taps

The residents of the ward said that they do not want water from tankers. Water should be provided through taps. Even after repeated complaints no action is being taken. The residents of Padam kund ward told the corporator that they reached with the complaint two months ago, the assurance has been given but no action has been taken till date. After listening to the problems of the people, the corporator went to the cabin. Later, the women broke pots on the threshold of the corporation office and reached the corporation commissioner's cabin expressing anger. Here also women complained about drinking water problems as well as lack of cleanliness in the wards.

Leader of Opposition Deepak Rathore said that more than six months have passed since the council of the Municipal Corporation was constituted. Till now there has been no development in the city. Construction works are lying incomplete in the wards. Even after collecting crores of resources including the Narmada Jal Yojana, drinking water is not available to the residents of the city. The water crisis persists in about 15 wards.

