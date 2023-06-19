Indore: CM Receives Grand Welcome From Ladli Behna Yojna Beneficiaries

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with beaming Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries in the city on Sunday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had come to Indore on Sunday evening to attend a programme of Yadav community members, received a grand welcome mostly from beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana at various places.

It took around two hours for the CM to reach from airport to Abhay Prashal, the venue of Yadav Samaj programme. Welcome stages were set up at more than 15 places. While some places women welcomed with Rakhi on which "Pyare Bhaiya" was written, at other places, beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana were holding placards reading ‘thank you’.

Almost everywhere the CM got down from the car and talked to the women. In some places, he also spoke from the stages set up on the roadside. Some people presented him with a sword and some offered a turban.

BJP city president Gourav Ranadive, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, MiC member Niranjan Singh Chouhan and other leaders were with him when he passed through Indore-1 assembly constituency.

Earlier, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, MLA Malini Gaud, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Mahendra Hardia and other leaders reached the airport to receive the CM.

During a programme, CM presented three-wheeler scooters keeping in view the employment of Divyang girls.

CM speaks to injured Bajrang Dal leader over the phone

Chouhan spoke to Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Binjve, who was injured in the lathi-charge by police during a chakka jam on Thursday evening and is hospitalised, over phone and assured him that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the probe ordered by the government into the lathi-charge incident.

Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud dialled Binjve’s number and told him that the CM wants to speak to him. She then gave the phone to the CM. Binjve reportedly asked the CM that Bajrang Dal wants strict action against policemen who had resorted to cane-charging when they were protesting peacefully against growing cases of drug abuse in the city. Chouhan was heard assuring him that action would surely be taken against those found guilty in the probe report.

