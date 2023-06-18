Madhya Pradesh: Screening Of Film ‘ADIPURUSH’

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain saints and seers are up-in-arms against the much-hyped movie Adipurush that was released in cinema halls across the country. The saints released a video on Saturday stating that Mata Sita was depicted in a vulgar manner in the movie. They also said that characters of Ram and Hanuman too were not in sync with the scriptures thus hurting the sentiments of the believers of Sanatan Dharma.

In fact, the saints are enraged over clumsy depiction of Ram, Sita and Hanuman and also questioned their veiled behaviour. They also criticised the Film Censor Board for turning a blind eye to distortion in Hindu religious movies. “The same board quickly takes out scissors to cut the scenes in case of distortion in movies based on other religions,” they said.

The saints demanded action and sought appointment of advisors. Though many viewers praised graphics of the movie, a large section of the society is sore over the dialogues and depiction of characters.

Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri said that film makers were in the habit of creating controversy to earn money. The controversy may lure common man to the theatres thus allowing the producers to earn money but not the credit.

He questioned adulteration of both costumes and conduct of Adipurush. “Our scriptures are very clear about the dress of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita and conduct. It is strange that scissors of the Censor Board works only on Hindu religion, in case of other religions, objection is registered immediately. An advisor of saints should be appointed to the panel of the Censor Board,” he said.

Likewise, saint Awadheshpuri said that it was a matter of surprise that filmmakers were making films to earn money. The sentiments of a Hindu would be hurt by watching the movie. The Ramayana is based on dignity. Lord Shri Ram is Maryada Purushottam and Mother Sita is the form of decency, devotion and dignity. If such a holy character is served with obscenity in this way, then what will happen to our religious culture. Filmmaker should stop such audacity. This is a big conspiracy to earn money by targeting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. I request all Hindus to oppose such a picture,” he added.

