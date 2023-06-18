Indore: IIT Indore To Conduct Open House For JEE (Advanced) Qualified Students

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore will be conducting an open House for JEE (Advanced) qualified students on June 22, thus providing an opportunity to know more about the Institute.

Be it campus life, placement, research, international avenues, sports, culture, health, safety etc., all the valuable insights about various aspects of the institute would be provided. It will also provide a chance to interact with the Director, Deans, Senior Functionaries and Student Representatives. Such insights and interactions help the potential students to understand how the Institute can mould them to turn their dreams to reality.

Read Also 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri

The event will be conducted online, and the details are available on the Institute website. The webex link for the Open House is https://iiti.webex.com/meet/iiti-meetings

The Institute has improved its NIRF ranking this year and expects that the JEE rankings for every discipline will improve considerably. Further, 04 new B Tech. Programmes are also being introduced this year. These are Space Science & Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics & Computing and Engineering Physics. This takes the tally of B. Tech programmes to 9.

Read Also 6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation