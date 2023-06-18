AIIMS Bhopal To Organise Yoga Day Programme At Bhojpur Shiva Temple

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal is going to organise a yoga session at the famous heritage site Shiv Mandir in Bhojpur on June 21, starting from 6 am, in celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga. The announcement was made during a workshop here on Saturday.

The Department of AYUSH at AIIMS Bhopal organised a workshop on the theme "Exploring the Scientific Evidence of Yoga & Meditation Beyond the Mat" to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 on Saturday.

The workshop aimed to emphasise the benefits of yoga practices in patients with chronic illnesses.

Dr. Hemant Bhargav, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, discussed yoga protocols for mental diseases such as depression and anxiety. He emphasised the importance of self-exploration and internal focus over external distractions.

Dr. Danish Javed, Senior Medical Officer, AYUSH, AIIMS Bhopal shared his clinical experience of using yoga interventions in the treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder.

Dr. Trupti Jain, Assistant Professor, Department of Swasthavritta and Yoga, Pt. Khushilal Sharma Govt. Ayurveda College in Bhopal, explained the role of yoga, asanas, pranayama, and shat kriyas in the management of Type 2 diabetes.

'Yoga improves interpersonal relationships'

Dr. Geeta Sharma, Professor, Sant Hirdaram Medical College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences for Women in Bhopal, discussed the impact of yoga on stress and immune response, highlighting its role in lowering various molecular biomarkers. She also highlighted how yoga improves interpersonal relationships. Dr. Padmini Tekur, Associate Professor and Senior Consultant at SVYASA University, Bengaluru, emphasised the importance of yoga in managing back pain.

Dr. Varun Malhotra, Additional Professor at the Department of Physiology, AIIMS Bhopal, elucidated the healing potential of yoga and its role in health promotion and disease management. Dr. Ragini Shrivastava, Additional Professor at the Department of Physiology, AIIMS Bhopal, presented on the management of PCOD through lifestyle modifications, diet, and yoga.