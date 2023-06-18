 Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar tweeted that primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the increasing temperature, the government has decided to extend the ongoing summer vacations of all primary schools, class 1 to 5, till June 30, 2023. On the other hand, for class 6 to 12, schools will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar made a tweet regarding this on Sunday. He wrote, “Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacations. Primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023 and classes for  6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June. Class V exams will be held as per the prescribed time table.”

He further wrote that from July 1, 2023, all schools will operate according to the regular time table.

Read Also
Bhopal: Modi’s Rally To Focus On Booths, Santosh Reviews Arrangements
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Father’s Day Today: Dear Dad, You’re Everything To Us

Father’s Day Today: Dear Dad, You’re Everything To Us

Bhopal: Tiger N 2 Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Sanctuary

Bhopal: Tiger N 2 Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Sanctuary

Madhya Pradesh Gets National Water Award-2022

Madhya Pradesh Gets National Water Award-2022

Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya May Get Important Position In State

Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya May Get Important Position In State