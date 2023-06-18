Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the increasing temperature, the government has decided to extend the ongoing summer vacations of all primary schools, class 1 to 5, till June 30, 2023. On the other hand, for class 6 to 12, schools will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June.

School education minister Inder Singh Parmar made a tweet regarding this on Sunday. He wrote, “Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of the students due to the scorching heat and rise in temperature, it has been decided to extend the summer vacations. Primary schools from class 1 to 5 will open on 1 July 2023 and classes for 6 to 12 will run in the morning shift from 20 June to 30 June. Class V exams will be held as per the prescribed time table.”

He further wrote that from July 1, 2023, all schools will operate according to the regular time table.