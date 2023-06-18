Bhopal: Modi’s Rally To Focus On Booths, Santosh Reviews Arrangements

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be focus on booths when Prime Minister Narendra Modi address digital rally from Bhopal on June 27 .

Modi will address one million party men working at booths. National organisational general secretary BL Santosh visited Bhopal on Saturday to review the preparations for the rally to be addressed by Modi.

Santosh inspected Motilal Nehru stadium. Afterwards, he went to the BJP office where he held a meeting with the party leaders.

He took feedback on the arrangements for 2,700 party workers coming to Bhopal from different states.

Since it is a digital rally, it will be different from a general public meeting, Santosh said.

During the rally, Modi will address party workers all over the country, so the arrangements should be proper, he said, adding that it will focus on party workers and booths.

Santosh also took feedback on election from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state president VD Sharma.

Congress is like injection crossing expiry date: Chug

National general secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chug, who visited Bhopal with BL Santosh, said the Congress turned into an injection which has expired its date. He made the statement at a press conference.

If you use it, you will fall ill, Chug said, adding that the Congress started “walk-alone politics” but now its leadership is moving from pillar to post.