Bhopal: Married Woman Raped By Social Media Friend, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have registered a case against a man from Udaipur for raping a woman residing in Bhopal after befriending her on social media and blackmailing her by recording obscene videos of her, the police said on Saturday. Search is on for the accused.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said 30-year-old survivor had befriended Pratap Singh Chouhan (25) on social media, a native of Udaipur in Rajasthan. Chouhan formed friendship with her on social media in 2020, and came to Bhopal later to meet her.

On finding her alone at her house, he allegedly outraged her modesty and filmed a video of the act. He then began blackmailing the woman of circulating the photos and videos on social media and also extorted money from her. Often, he would visit woman’s house and rape her. When the woman mustered courage, she narrated her tale of woes to her husband, a security guard and lodged a complaint at Misrod police station.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab accused, SHO Sharma said.