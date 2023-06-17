 Bhopal: Manisha Keer, Olympian Kynan Grab Top Spot In Trap trials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Manisha Keer, Olympian Kynan Grab Top Spot In Trap trials

Bhopal: Manisha Keer, Olympian Kynan Grab Top Spot In Trap trials

4th National Selection Trials Shotgun Shooting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Kynan Chenai on Saturday took the lead in men’s Trap Event as local favourite Manisha Keer went into pole position in the women’s competition, at the end of day two of qualification in 4thNational Selection Trials (Shotgun) underway at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy range.

In the ongoing trials, Bhopal’s Manisha shot rounds of 22 and 24 in women’s Trap Event to lead the field with a score of 90. Kynan, after scoring a perfect 50 in two rounds on Friday, missed two birds in the two rounds on Saturday, the same as overnight joint leader Bhowneesh Mendiratta, but took sole lead on account of perfect 25 finish in his fourth round. Bhowneesh had score of 24 each on the day.

In women’s trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari is second with 89 with the likes of Shagun Chowdhary and Sabeera Haris also in top six.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP, Congress Compete On Equal Footing In Nagar Palika By-Elections
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Financial Literacy Quiz Held In Berasia, Phanda

Bhopal: Financial Literacy Quiz Held In Berasia, Phanda

Madhya Pradesh: NCRPC To Hold Bench In Ganj Basoda On June 26

Madhya Pradesh: NCRPC To Hold Bench In Ganj Basoda On June 26

Madhya Pradesh: Security Guards Beat Up Patient’s Relatives At District Hospital In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Security Guards Beat Up Patient’s Relatives At District Hospital In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: PM Office Takes Cognisance Of Illegal Manganese Mining On Farmers’ Land In...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Office Takes Cognisance Of Illegal Manganese Mining On Farmers’ Land In...

Dress Code At Temple: Few Favour, Many Oppose

Dress Code At Temple: Few Favour, Many Oppose