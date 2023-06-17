Bhopal: Manisha Keer, Olympian Kynan Grab Top Spot In Trap trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Kynan Chenai on Saturday took the lead in men’s Trap Event as local favourite Manisha Keer went into pole position in the women’s competition, at the end of day two of qualification in 4thNational Selection Trials (Shotgun) underway at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy range.

In the ongoing trials, Bhopal’s Manisha shot rounds of 22 and 24 in women’s Trap Event to lead the field with a score of 90. Kynan, after scoring a perfect 50 in two rounds on Friday, missed two birds in the two rounds on Saturday, the same as overnight joint leader Bhowneesh Mendiratta, but took sole lead on account of perfect 25 finish in his fourth round. Bhowneesh had score of 24 each on the day.

In women’s trap event, Rajeshwari Kumari is second with 89 with the likes of Shagun Chowdhary and Sabeera Haris also in top six.