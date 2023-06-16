 Bhopal: BJP, Congress Compete On Equal Footing In Nagar Palika By-Elections
Out of 13 seats, BJP gets seven; Congress wins six

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contest between the BJP and the Congress was equal in the by-elections to 13 seats of Nagar Palika councillors in 10 districts.

The results before the assembly election indicate that the BJP and the Congress are competing on an equal footing with each other.

Both the parties used their power in the elections. The BJP won seven seats and the Congress six.

The BJP is highly encouraged after winning the seat of councillor in Chhindwara Nagar Nigam.

Party’s state president VD Sharma called it a big victory. On the other hand, the BJP lost the urban bodies’ elections in Malwa.

