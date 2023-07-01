Indore: DAVV Refuses To Reschedule B.Com Exam After Bohra Community Appeal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya rejected Dawoodi Bohra Community’s appeal to postpone their B.Com (NEP) second year examination schedule on Friday.

The community wrote a letter to the vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to postpone their examination scheduled from July 11, as it is coinciding with Muharram. Students of the community visited exam controller’s office on Friday with the same appeal.

Muharram marks the beginning of Islamic New Year, and the celebration will start from July 18 for the Dawoodi Bohra community of the city. DAVV announced its examination on June 28, where the second year examination for B Com (NEP) has been scheduled from July 19 to July 27.

Ashesh Tiwari, exam controller said, “Every year, students of Bohra community come with the same letter of appeal. The higher education has not received any direction regarding this from the government and hence cannot accept the appeal.

Every year, the student appear for the examination irrespective of the objections.” The letter issued by Johar Manpurwala, general secretary and spokesperson of the community states, “The festival of Muharram of Dawoodi Bohra community will start from July 18 and end on July 27.

Meanwhile, the student of Bohra community will have trouble in giving the exam.” The students of the community would have to appear for the continuous discourses for 9 days where the audio video of Syedna Sahib's discourse will also be narrated.