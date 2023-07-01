 With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWith Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

Notably, this is Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi reached Shahdol on Saturday afternoon. He was accompanied by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Prime Minister will address tribal communities here, with an eye on upcoming state assembly elections.

PM Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission here. He will also kickstart distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards.

Notably, this is Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh this week. On June 27, PM Modi visited Bhopal where he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains, and addressed BJP booth workers.

Read Also
Bhopal: Not One, But The BJP Set to take out four Jan Ashirwad Yatras
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

WATCH: MP Tractor Driver Tries To Cross Swelling River, Gets Stuck; Stands On Bonnet To Save Life

WATCH: MP Tractor Driver Tries To Cross Swelling River, Gets Stuck; Stands On Bonnet To Save Life

Madhya Pradesh: A Dispute Between Two 'Owners' Grants A New Life To Goat On Eid Eve

Madhya Pradesh: A Dispute Between Two 'Owners' Grants A New Life To Goat On Eid Eve

Bhopal: Wildlife Crime Control Body Issues Red Alert After Tiger Poaching In Satpura, Asks Officials...

Bhopal: Wildlife Crime Control Body Issues Red Alert After Tiger Poaching In Satpura, Asks Officials...

Bhopal: Multi-Storey Building Tilts In Jogipura, BMC Evacuates Trapped Families

Bhopal: Multi-Storey Building Tilts In Jogipura, BMC Evacuates Trapped Families