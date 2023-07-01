With Eyes on MP Elections, PM Modi Arrives In Tribal-Dominated Shahdol

PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PM Narendra Modi reached Shahdol on Saturday afternoon. He was accompanied by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Prime Minister will address tribal communities here, with an eye on upcoming state assembly elections.

PM Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission here. He will also kickstart distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards.

Notably, this is Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh this week. On June 27, PM Modi visited Bhopal where he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains, and addressed BJP booth workers.