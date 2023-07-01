Bhopal: Not One, But The BJP Set to take out four Jan Ashirwad Yatras

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take out four Jan Ashirwad Yatras to be launched by the central leaders of the party.

The time for taking out the Yatras will be decided at a meeting with members of the core committee. In 2018 Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Jan Ashirwad Yatra on July 14, but this time, it is not known whether the Yatras will be taken out in July because of the central leadership’s dilemma.

The central leadership of the party is not in favour of taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra this time. The leadership is planning to take out Yatras from different places as was done in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The party’s strategists are making a plan for Jan Ashirwad Yatras which the leaders of the party will launch. A big rally, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held when the Yatras conclude.

The Yatras may be launched from Vindhya, Bundelkhand, Malwa and Mahakaushal regions. The senior leaders from each region will take part in the Yatras in which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part from time to time.

The main focus of the Yatras will be on double engine government. Besides, the welfare schemes launched by the state government and the Centre will be highlighted during the Yatras.

BJP’s poll preparations lack sheen

The party’s poll preparation lacks luster this time, because of the increasing interference of the BJP’s central leadership in the state. In 2008, 2013 and 2018, the party’s poll management had started working by this time, but this time, the situation looks somewhat different.

The central leadership of the party seems to be more interested in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 than the assembly election in 2024.