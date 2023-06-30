MP: Two-Year-Long Wait For Uniforms Continues For 30 K School Students

Representative imge

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): While the new academic session has already begun from June 20, about 35,000 school students from Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district are eagerly awaiting their school uniforms.

The government had planned to provide uniforms to the students of Class first to eighth every year. Under this scheme, there is a provision of Rs 600 for two pairs of uniforms for each student. But thousands of students did not receive the uniforms for two academic sessions in continuation - 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Failing to get the uniforms, students and their parents were left dejected and have now started questioning the government’s action of not providing the uniforms despite the allocation of crores of rupees for the scheme.

Government Has Given Crores Of Rupees In 2021-2022 And 2022-2023

There are about 450 primary and secondary schools in Sardarpur tehsil. In which according to government figures, 35,000 students study. For the uniform of these students, the government had given an amount of crores of rupees in the academic session 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

But in the year 2021-2022, parents’ of only about 5,000 students studying in Classes fifth to eighth got the requisite amount in their bank accounts, while the remaining 30 thousand students of classes first to fourth and sixth to seventh were neither given the uniforms nor was any money deposited in their parents’ accounts.

For academic session 2022-2023, 35,000 students have not been able to get uniforms even after two months of the new academic session (2023-24) have passed.

Students and their parents claimed that whenever they ask school teachers as to when will they get the school uniforms, teachers of the school have the same answer and assurance that they will get the school uniforms soon.

When contacted to know the reason behind the delay in distribution of uniforms block resource coordinator (BRC) Bootsingh Bhanwar replied that he can’t talk as he in a meeting.

Similarly, when contacted Rajesh Solanki, uniform in-charge at Janpad Shiksha Kendra, Sardarpur said that some uniforms for the academic session 2021-2022 had come to Amjhera through the Rural Livelihood Mission. District Education Centre, Dhar was called to see the said uniforms. I do not know what happened after that. The uniforms for the academic session 2022-2023 have not been received yet, Solanki said.

