IIM-Indore Organises Induction To Welcome New Batches Of Post Graduate Courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM-Indore, on Friday, organised an induction programme to welcome the new batch of the Post Graduate Programmes in Management, Human Resource Management, Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and Integrated Programme in Management – Fourth Year (IPM-4th Year.

As many as 659 participants enrolled in the new batches. The inauguration took place in the presence of IIM Indore BoG Chairperson, M Murugappan and Director, IIM Indore, Prof. Himanshu Rai.

Murugappan Expressed His Pride

Murugappan expressed his pride in the new batch, acknowledging the hard work they had put in to secure admission to the institute. Reflecting on the diverse backgrounds of the students, he encouraged the students to make the most of their time, learn from each other, and find ways to contribute to the nation.

Applauding the Director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, and the brilliant faculty, Murugappan, said to the students, “Your time at IIM Indore will be a meaningful and rewarding experience. You will learn valuable lessons and skills that will help you grow and evolve at personal and professional levels”.

He reminded the young students to not to lose their youthful energy and to embrace the joy of learning while contributing to the upliftment of the less privileged with their knowledge and contributions.

IIM Indore Receives “One of the Best Education Brands Award”

Prof. Rai began his address sharing the news that the institute had recently been honoured with the prestigious “One of the Best Education Brands Award” by the Economic Times on June 29, 2023. “This recognition solidifies our standing as one of the country’s top business schools”, he said.

He attributed this achievement to the institute's commitment to maintaining a contextually relevant curriculum that aligned with industry standards.

Further, he urged the students to make the most of their time at the institution, emphasising the value of learning and gaining wisdom.

PGP Chair Prof. Shrihari Sohani also warmly welcomed the new batches, acknowledging the beginning of their collective journey. “By embracing the opportunities and putting forth your best efforts, you would be well-equipped to make valuable contributions and succeed in your endeavours”, he told the batch.

On this occasion, the Chairperson and the Director presented the Certificate of Academic Excellence to the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and PGP in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) participants.

The best project groups undertook extensive research, conducted detailed discussions, and presented their findings effectively. “Their reports showcased a comprehensive understanding of the villages, accurately portraying the ground reality and offering valuable recommendations for enhancing government schemes' ', said Prof. Bhavani Shankar, REP Coordinator.

The induction programme concluded with briefings on computing facilities, library, infrastructure, and other significant initiatives, facilities, and services on campus beneficial for the new batch.

