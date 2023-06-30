Indore: RSS Leader Hosabale & The Kerala Story Director To Deliver Lecture

RSS Leader Hosabale & The Kerala Story Director To Deliver Lecture | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS deputy chief Dattatreya Hosabale and the director of Kerala Story Sudipto Sen will deliver lectures in the city on Saturday and Sunday. Under the aegis of Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, this year also a two-day Chintan Yajna is being organised on the 1st and 2nd July in the city at Daly College Auditorium.

The time will be from 6:00 pm. On July 1, Sudipto Sen, director of film The Kerala Story, will deliver a lecture on ‘Role of cinema in social change’. On the second day the lecture on topic ‘The message and speech of Shivrajyabhishek’ will be given by the deputy chief of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale. The organising committee has invited the eminent people of the city.