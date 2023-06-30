Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police of the city have registered a case against a man for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and against his kin for making the survivor abort the child, the police said on Thursday.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge (SHO) Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the survivor is a 30-year-old woman who is a nursing student and also works at a private firm.

In 2021, she had come in contact with a man hailing from Shujalpur, identified as Brijendra Chadhar. Chadhar was also employed at a private firm and the duo struck a good friendship. They grew close to each other and their families agreed to get both of them married.

During this, Chadhar allegedly outraged the woman’s modesty multiple times. When the woman became pregnant later, Chadhar refused to marry her. Not only this, but Chadhar and his mother Susheela, sister Rinki and brother-in-law Devendra made her abort the child.

Later, the entire family including Chadhar reneged on their promise of marriage, after which the woman approached the Ashoka Garden police and lodged a complaint against all the accused.