 Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

Accused, family renege on promise of marriage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police of the city have registered a case against a man for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and against his kin for making the survivor abort the child, the police said on Thursday.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge (SHO) Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the survivor is a 30-year-old woman who is a nursing student and also works at a private firm.

In 2021, she had come in contact with a man hailing from Shujalpur, identified as Brijendra Chadhar. Chadhar was also employed at a private firm and the duo struck a good friendship. They grew close to each other and their families agreed to get both of them married.

Read Also
Bhopal: 4 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Get Recognition For 2023-24
article-image

During this, Chadhar allegedly outraged the woman’s modesty multiple times. When the woman became pregnant later, Chadhar refused to marry her. Not only this, but Chadhar and his mother Susheela, sister Rinki and brother-in-law Devendra made her abort the child.

Later, the entire family including Chadhar reneged on their promise of marriage, after which the woman approached the Ashoka Garden police and lodged a complaint against all the accused. 

Read Also
Indore: Man Booked For Triple Talaq Over Phone
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

On Cam: BJP Supporters Heckle ABP News Journalist During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM...

On Cam: BJP Supporters Heckle ABP News Journalist During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM...