 Indore: Man Booked For Triple Talaq Over Phone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Booked For Triple Talaq Over Phone

Indore: Man Booked For Triple Talaq Over Phone

According to the police, a case has been registered against Parvez, a resident of the Khajrana area and three of his family members on the complaint of his wife.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for pronouncing triple talaq over the phone, police said on Thursday. The woman alleged that her in-laws were also harassing her physically and mentally.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Parvez, a resident of the Khajrana area and three of his family members on the complaint of his wife. The woman alleged that she got married to Parvez a few years ago.

Read Also
Indore: Transport Department’s Relief To Truckers
article-image

Police have registered a case against Parvez and three women...

Her in-laws were harassing her for a few days over petty issues. She was staying with her parents in the city for a few days.  A few days ago, her husband made a phone call to the woman and allegedly pronounced triple talaq to her.

The police have registered a case against Parvez and three women of his family under the relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Act and further investigation is on into the case. 

Read Also
Indore: Holy Spirit Sisters’ Campaign Highlights Drugs' Effect On Environment
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Targets ‘Nepotism’ In BJP, Puts Posters In City

Indore: Congress Targets ‘Nepotism’ In BJP, Puts Posters In City

Indore: Unable To Check Paper Leaks, DAVV Changes BCom Exam Time

Indore: Unable To Check Paper Leaks, DAVV Changes BCom Exam Time

Indore: Consumer Court Ruling In Fraud Case

Indore: Consumer Court Ruling In Fraud Case

Indore: Man killed, two injured  in road accident  

Indore: Man killed, two injured  in road accident  

World Asteroid Day Today Largest Crater Of Asia Is In MP: Dhala

World Asteroid Day Today Largest Crater Of Asia Is In MP: Dhala