Indore: Man Booked For Triple Talaq Over Phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for pronouncing triple talaq over the phone, police said on Thursday. The woman alleged that her in-laws were also harassing her physically and mentally.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Parvez, a resident of the Khajrana area and three of his family members on the complaint of his wife. The woman alleged that she got married to Parvez a few years ago.

Her in-laws were harassing her for a few days over petty issues. She was staying with her parents in the city for a few days. A few days ago, her husband made a phone call to the woman and allegedly pronounced triple talaq to her.

The police have registered a case against Parvez and three women of his family under the relevant sections of the IPC and Dowry Act and further investigation is on into the case.