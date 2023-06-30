Madhya Pradesh: Education Department Mulls Shutting Down Of Sankul System

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The education department in Badnawar block, Dhar district, is considering implementing a new system by shutting down its Sankul system and preparations are underway for this.

The Commissioner of Public Education has just issued a letter on June 23 regarding establishment of the Area Education Office, to all divisional joint directors and DEOs of the state, in view of the geographical location of schools in the complexes, with 40 to 50 schools.

Proposals have been invited to set up an office and instructions have been given to add arrangements for private schools in it. Presently, block resource co-ordinator (BRC), Jan Shiksha Kendra and Sankul system are operated at the block level. It will come to a close when the new system is implemented.

There will be an assistant director's office at the block level. It will be called Area Education Office in place of Jan Shiksha Kendra and Sankul Kendra. In which the post of one Area Education Officer, two public teachers, one accountant will be established. The arrangement is being done in a hurry.

The proposal in this regard is to be finalised from the district. The proposal will be finalised and sent to the divisional joint director. It has to be sent to Bhopal Public Education Office on July 1.

At present, 342 schools under 12 Jan Shiksha Kendras have been included in eight Area Education Offices in Badnawar block. There is a proposal to abolish four public education centres- Khachrod, Kheda, Dholana and Kadodkala and connect the schools of these centres with the neighbourhood area education office.

Local committee unaware of development

Surprisingly the janpad-level education committee does not know anything about the new development. For smooth running of the education system, the participation and suggestions of public representatives were also necessary and education committees have been formed in the district and janpad to take decisions related to education. They too have not received the information about the big decision.

Without taking people's representatives into confidence and ignoring the geographical conditions and distance of the schools, a meeting was held in the district and proposals were made in a single day by deciding to set up the Area Education Office.

On coming to know, some aware representatives took objection about not making Dholana Complex an Area Education Office. Presently 19 government and 10 private schools are running in this centre. In this way a total of 29 schools are connected.