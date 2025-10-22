 Indore News: Revised Blueprint Of New MYH Finalised; Capacity Expanded From 1,450 To 1,700 Beds
Indore News: Revised Blueprint Of New MYH Finalised; Capacity Expanded From 1,450 To 1,700 Beds

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has finalised the revised blueprint for the new Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore, expanding its capacity from 1,450 to 1,700 beds.

The massive healthcare project will come up on nearly eight acres of land near the existing MY campus, and work to clear more than 20 major obstructions both illegal and departmental has already begun.

According to officials, the 11-storey hospital will replace the decades-old and deteriorating structure that currently houses 1,152 beds. The new facility, to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 773 crore (expected to rise with the expansion), aims to meet healthcare needs for the next 50–60 years.

Project managers have identified over 10 private encroachments and several government-owned buildings within the proposed construction zone. These include makeshift canteens, unauthorised shops, private medical stores, and temporary settlements behind the Super Specialty Hospital and near the MY TB Centre.

Government buildings such as the old Cancer Hospital, old hostel quarters, and sections of the Chacha Nehru Hospital campus have also been marked for removal. Preparations have started to vacate these premises to make way for the new construction.

Officials said that many small eateries and tea stalls operating near the boundary walls will also be relocated in coordination with the civic authorities to ensure a smooth construction process.

The new MY Hospital will feature three distinct blocks an Administrative Block for offices, a Patient Care Block for OPD and IPD services, and a Support Block for trauma and emergency units. The design aims to reduce congestion and improve patient flow, hygiene, and safety standards.

A helipad will be constructed on the 11th floor to facilitate quick airlifting of critical patients, while two multi-level parking facilities will accommodate vehicles of staff, attendants, and visitors without disturbing hospital operations.

The hospital will be strategically connected to nearby facilities such as the Super Specialty Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalay, and the Cancer Hospital, forming a comprehensive medical zone for Indore and adjoining districts.

The Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation (MPBDC) will execute the project, with Delhi-based DDF Consultants preparing the architectural layout. The plan also includes a 550-bed nursing hostel, staff quarters, and dedicated parking for attendants and emergency services.

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of MGM Medical College, said that the upgraded plan was designed to address the growing patient load at MY Hospital, where over 2,500 people visit the OPD daily and nearly 1,000 are admitted to the IPD.

