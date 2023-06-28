Indore: DAVV To Conduct DET As NTA Shelves Plan To Hold Common Test

DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to conduct doctoral entrance test (DET) on its own as National Test Agency has shelved the plan to hold common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to PhD courses.

“The NTA has informed us that they are not going to conduct CUET-PhD this year so we will hold our entrance exam at the university level for admission in doctoral research degree programmes,” DAVV registrar Ajay Verma.

This is the second time that the NTA dropped the plan to hold CUET-PhD. Last year also, NTA had proposed to conduct CUET-PhD and sought feedback from all central universities. Most of the universities had given thumbs down to the proposal prompting the NTA to trash the plan.

DAVV is willing to admit students in PhD programmes through CUET-PhD

The NTA again floated the same proposal before central and other universities, including DAVV. The DAVV had lately written to the NTA that it is willing to admit students in PhD programmes through CUET-PhD.

As the NTA has now decided not to hold CUET-PhD, the university will be holding the exam on its own.

DAVV may invite applications from July

The last PhD entrance exam was conducted by DAVV in April last year. More than 14 months have passed since the last entrance exam. The university is likely to invite applications from PhD aspirants in July. The university has issued a list of 107 supervisors, including 40 from UTD and 67 from affiliated colleges.