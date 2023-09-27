New Museum Inaugurated In Bhopal With Installation Of Statues Of Chief Ministers: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all the Chief Ministers have made incomparable contribution in the development and creation of Madhya Pradesh. Everyone did the best work for public welfare and development at their own level. We all salute them for their contributions.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the programme on the occasion of unveiling of the statues of former late Chief Ministers in Mantralaya premises.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a new museum has been inaugurated in Bhopal with the installation of the statues of the late Chief Ministers. This statue museum in Mantralaya premises will become a place of inspiration for the people of the state as well as the people coming from other states.

Chief Minister Chouhan remembered Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla, Bhagwantrao Mandloi, Kailash Nath Katju, Dwarika Prasad Mishra, Govind Narayan Singh, Raja Naresh Chandra, Shyama Charan Shukla, Prakash Chandra Sethi, Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha, Sunderlal Patwa, Arjun Singh, Shri Motilal Vora and Babulal Gaur.

Chief Minister Chouhan unveiled the statues of late former Chief Ministers. He met their family members, welcomed them with shawl and shriphal and had a photo session with them. Chief Minister Chouhan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and singing the Madhya Pradesh anthem. Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar was present in the programme.

State has multiple languages, dialects and cultures

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh was formed on 1 November 1956. Madhya Pradesh came into existence by combining Vindhya Bharat, Madhya Bharat, Mahakaushal and some parts of the then Central Provinces and Bhopal State.

Our state was different from other states, Madhya Pradesh was not a state representing only one language or one culture, it included many languages, dialects and cultures.

On November 1, 2000, a separate state of Chhattisgarh was formed, which defined the geographical form of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh will complete 67 years of existence on 1st November. In these years, Madhya Pradesh has covered a long distance in development.

Statues are a reflection of our sentiments

Chief Minister Chouhan said that when the new Vallabh Bhawan was built, it was felt that the memory of the Chief Ministers who have contributed in the construction and development of Madhya Pradesh should be immortalized by installing their statues.

This thinking is being culminated in the programme today. Photographs of all the dignitaries are already displayed in the committee room, but very few people are able to go into that room. The statues installed today are a reflection of our sentiments. We will always be inspired by the contribution of these personalities in the development of the state.

Despite political differences, Madhya Pradesh has a tradition of staying away from differences of opinion

Chief Minister Chouhan said that in the politics of Madhya Pradesh, despite political differences, there has been a tradition of staying away from differences of opinion. After reaching the post of Chief Minister, people do not belong to any particular party but to the entire state. CM Chouhan remembered the contributions of the late Chief Ministers.

CM Chouhan presented a glimpse of the contributions of the late Chief Ministers

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla became the first Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after the reorganization, he initiated the Vidya Mandir scheme.

During the tenure of Shri Bhagwantrao Mandloi, the foundation stone of BHEL was laid, Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board was formed and Madhya Pradesh Sales Tax Act was implemented.

During the tenure of Kailash Nath Katju, the supply of food grains from fair price shops started and major work was also done in education and health. Dwarika Prasad Mishra took the initiative to bring Narmada water to Indore and established industrial units in Ujjain and Ratlam.

It was decided to build a new secretariat, department head's office and government residence in Bhopal and Pachmarhi was made the summer capital.

16 years after the formation of the state, tehsil Bhopal of district headquarters Sehore was made a district

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Govind Narayan Singh established the university in Rewa and ended the tradition of making Pachmarhi the summer capital.

Unprecedented works were also done during the tenure of Raja Naresh Singh. Shyama Charan Shukla did special work in the field of minor irrigation scheme and established a university in Bhopal.

Prakash Chandra Sethi prepared the support price policy, decided to establish a marketing board and 16 years after the formation of the state, Tehsil Bhopal of district headquarters Sehore was made a district.

Kailash Joshi was called the saint of politics, he decided to build residential houses for slum dwellers. Virendra Kumar Sakhlecha hiked the maximum age limit in government service from 28 years to 30 years.

Established Tourism Corporation and Foot Craft Institute in Bhopal and created a separate directorate for the development of indigenous medical system.

Sundar Lal Patwa's focus was on rural development. His major achievements were the establishment of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi National Journalism University and ending large-scale encroachment in the state.

Farmer loan waiver was done for the first time and he implemented Panchdhara schemes for the weak. Arjun Singh did the work of bringing tendu leaf collection under co-operatives, established Bharat Bhavan, provided ownership rights to slum dwellers and formed the Department of Culture and Women and Child Development.

Gaur will always be remembered for the beautification of VIP Road in Bhopal and cities

Highlighting the contributions of the late Chief Ministers, CM Chouhan said that Motilal Vora started the Agricultural University in Raipur and started the work of Indira Sagar Project.

Babulal Gaur did the work of Employment Generation Board during his tenure. He will always be remembered for the successful campaign to remove encroachments in the state, beautification of VIP road in Bhopal and cities.

Read Also Indore Weather: Day Temp Close To 33 Degrees Celsius Mark Increases By Three Degrees In 24 Hours

CM Chouhan carried out a special tradition by installing the statues of late Chief Ministers: Minister Shri Parmar

Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar said that CM Chouhan has followed a special tradition by installing the statues of late Chief Ministers.

This effort to keep intact the memories of all the deceased Chief Ministers who contributed in the development of the state shows the sensitivity of Chouhan. Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar expressed his gratitude.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)