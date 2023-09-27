 MP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields Him From Niwas
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields Him From Niwas

MP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields Him From Niwas

Having recognized and rectified past errors made with the BJP in 2018, Kulaste assured that corrective measures have been implemented.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike some other senior BJP leaders, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste has assured his commitment and dedication in contesting and winning upcoming election, on Wednesday. His reaction comes two days after BJP released the second list of candidates, fielding him from ST reserved seat Niwas in Mandla district.

Having recognized and rectified past errors made with the BJP in 2018, Kulaste assured that corrective measures have been implemented. He said, "The mistakes made with the BJP in 2018 have been rectified."

Read Also
Ujjain: 12-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Walked Semi-Naked On Road For 2.5 Hrs, Denied Help By Locals;...
article-image

"There is nothing left for Congress to say; hence, no statement is being given”, Kulaste said.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, is currently holding the position of Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel in the Government of India, Kulaste is a seasoned leader known for his contributions to public service.

Read Also
MP: Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2, Jabalpur On October 5
article-image

Notably, the second list of BJP mentions names of heavy weights like Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP National General Kailash Vijayvargiya. Dissent and dissapointment has been reported among the party since then.

In fact, Kailash Vijayvargiya openly accepted that he had no intention to fight the election. "I did not even have 1% intention to fight the election. I have become a become leader I am not used to going to public, begging for votes."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector MP Protests To Get Her Resignation Accepted

MP: Poll Aspirant Deputy Collector MP Protests To Get Her Resignation Accepted

MP Weather Update: Rain Quota Achieved With 37 Inches, 25 Districts Like Indore, Ujjain Receive More...

MP Weather Update: Rain Quota Achieved With 37 Inches, 25 Districts Like Indore, Ujjain Receive More...

MP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields...

MP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields...

Bhopal: Commuters Park Vehicles On VIP Road To Watch Air Drills, Causing Traffic Along 2km Stretch...

Bhopal: Commuters Park Vehicles On VIP Road To Watch Air Drills, Causing Traffic Along 2km Stretch...

MP: 4 Killed, 2 Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Mandla

MP: 4 Killed, 2 Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Mandla