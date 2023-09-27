MP Election 2023: Will Fight With Full Dedication, Says MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste After BJP Fields Him From Niwas

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike some other senior BJP leaders, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste has assured his commitment and dedication in contesting and winning upcoming election, on Wednesday. His reaction comes two days after BJP released the second list of candidates, fielding him from ST reserved seat Niwas in Mandla district.

Having recognized and rectified past errors made with the BJP in 2018, Kulaste assured that corrective measures have been implemented. He said, "The mistakes made with the BJP in 2018 have been rectified."

"There is nothing left for Congress to say; hence, no statement is being given”, Kulaste said.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, is currently holding the position of Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel in the Government of India, Kulaste is a seasoned leader known for his contributions to public service.

Notably, the second list of BJP mentions names of heavy weights like Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and BJP National General Kailash Vijayvargiya. Dissent and dissapointment has been reported among the party since then.

In fact, Kailash Vijayvargiya openly accepted that he had no intention to fight the election. "I did not even have 1% intention to fight the election. I have become a become leader I am not used to going to public, begging for votes."