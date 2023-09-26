MP: Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2, Jabalpur On October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh twice before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Modi is set to visit Gwalior on October 2. He will take part in Grah Pravesh, a ceremony for entry to new houses, constructed in rural areas under the PM Housing Scheme.

Some more schemes of the Central Government will be part of the event. Similarly, Modi will visit Jabalpur on October 5 when he will lay the foundation of a memorial of Rani Durgawati.

His Chhatarpur trip has been cancelled. He was about to visit Chhatarpur to lay the foundation of the Ken-Betwa link project.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)