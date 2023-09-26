 MP: Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2, Jabalpur On October 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2, Jabalpur On October 5

MP: Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2, Jabalpur On October 5

Chhatarpur visit called off

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh twice before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Modi is set to visit Gwalior on October 2. He will take part in Grah Pravesh, a ceremony for entry to new houses, constructed in rural areas under the PM Housing Scheme.

Some more schemes of the Central Government will be part of the event. Similarly, Modi will visit Jabalpur on October 5 when he will lay the foundation of a memorial of Rani Durgawati.

His Chhatarpur trip has been cancelled. He was about to visit Chhatarpur to lay the foundation of the Ken-Betwa link project.

Read Also
Indore: 'All Projects To Be Completed By June 2024,' Says Director Of Smart City Mission
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC Gets Notice Over Running RMC Plant In Residential Area

Bhopal: BMC Gets Notice Over Running RMC Plant In Residential Area

Bhopal: Taxi Union Seeks RTO Intervention Against Cab Companies

Bhopal: Taxi Union Seeks RTO Intervention Against Cab Companies

Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Bhopal: 191 Students Receive Degrees In BU Convocation Ceremony

Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala

Congress Candidate List After Jan Aakrosh Yatra: Surjewala

Bhopal: FIR Filed Against 25,700 People In Gurjar Mahakumbh Violence

Bhopal: FIR Filed Against 25,700 People In Gurjar Mahakumbh Violence