 'False Information': ISKCON Refutes BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's Claims Of Its Cows Being Sold To Butcher Houses; Shares Video Evidence
In a video that has been making rounds on the internet recently, Maneka Gandhi recently stated that ISKCON, under the guise of establishing Gaushalas, receives government benefits, including extensive land. She then alleged that during her visit to the Anantpur Gaushala, she found no dry cows or calves, suggesting that all the cows were sold to butchers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday refuted the allegations made by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who claimed that the religious group sells cows to butchers. ISKCON's stern response aims to counter these accusations and reaffirm their commitment to cow protection.

ISKCON's Rebuttal

In response to the viral video, ISKCON categorically labelled the claims as unsubstantiated and false information. They emphasized their dedication to cow protection and highlighted their operation of over 60 Goshalas, where hundreds of cows and bulls receive care throughout their lives.

ISKCON presented a strong defence against the accusations. They also shared a letter from a veterinary doctor regarding the Anantapur Goshala, assessment reports from the local MP and MLA, and a video as evidence to refute the claims.

Yudhistir Govinda Das' Statement

The Director of Communications for ISKCON India, Yudhistir Govinda Das, reiterated that the cows and bulls under ISKCON's care are not sold to butchers, emphasizing their commitment to the welfare of these animals.

