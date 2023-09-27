'False Information': ISKCON Refutes BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's Claims Of Its Cows Being Sold To Butcher Houses; Shares Video Evidence |

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday refuted the allegations made by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who claimed that the religious group sells cows to butchers. ISKCON's stern response aims to counter these accusations and reaffirm their commitment to cow protection.

In a video that has been making rounds on the internet recently, Maneka Gandhi recently stated that ISKCON, under the guise of establishing Gaushalas, receives government benefits, including extensive land. She then alleged that during her visit to the Anantpur Gaushala, she found no dry cows or calves, suggesting that all the cows were sold to butchers.

“The biggest cheaters in India today are ISKON, they sell cows to butchers and shout ‘Hare Krishna’ on streets”- Senior BJP member Maneka Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/yD1hQes3v5 — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) September 26, 2023

ISKCON's Rebuttal

In response to the viral video, ISKCON categorically labelled the claims as unsubstantiated and false information. They emphasized their dedication to cow protection and highlighted their operation of over 60 Goshalas, where hundreds of cows and bulls receive care throughout their lives.

ISKCON presented a strong defence against the accusations. They also shared a letter from a veterinary doctor regarding the Anantapur Goshala, assessment reports from the local MP and MLA, and a video as evidence to refute the claims.

Response to the unsubstantiated and false statements of Smt Maneka Gandhi.



ISKCON has been at the forefront of cow and bull protection and care not just in India but globally.



The cows and bulls are served for their life not sold to butchers as alleged. pic.twitter.com/GRLAe5B2n6 — Yudhistir Govinda Das (@yudhistirGD) September 26, 2023

Yudhistir Govinda Das' Statement

The Director of Communications for ISKCON India, Yudhistir Govinda Das, reiterated that the cows and bulls under ISKCON's care are not sold to butchers, emphasizing their commitment to the welfare of these animals.

