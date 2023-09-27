MP Weather Update: Rain Quota Achieved With 37 Inches, 25 Districts Like Indore, Ujjain Receive More Than Average Rainfall

MP Monsoon Updates: Quota Fulfilled With 37 Inches Of Rain, 25 Districts Receive More Than Average Rainfall Including Indore, Ujjain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has witnessed overall 37 inches of rain till now, which is equal to the average rainfall of the season. At the same time, there are 25 districts of the state including Indore and Ujjain, where there has been more than the average rainfall.

Also, the new system is expected to become active from 28th September, which will remain till 2nd October. In such a situation, the rainfall figure will increase even further. Today, light rain is expected in many districts of the state.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said, the activity of the new system will be witnessed by Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Rewa divisions. Its impact will be less in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Light rain will continue here, but heavy rain is not expected.

Next Day’s Weather

Light rain is expected tomorrow on Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria. , Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Weather A Day Before

Khargone received 0.78 inches of rain, Ujjain 0.13 inches, Indore 0.12 inches of rain.

There was light drizzle in Bhopal and other areas including Kolar.

The temperature crossed 34 degrees in Guna, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur.

Madhya Pradesh at par in rains.

The rainfall figures in Madhya Pradesh are almost complete. There has been 4% less rainfall in the eastern part and 4% more rainfall in the western part.

In Narsinghpur the figure is more than 51 inches. It has rained the most here.

Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopur Kalan, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than normal rainfall.

Jabalpur, Sehore, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Shivpuri, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Whereas,

Districts like Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi have received the least rainfall this year.

Also,

In Bhopal, there will be sunny and shady weather. There may also be light drizzle at some places.

There may be light drizzle in Indore. There will be sunshine and shade.

About Gwalior, the weather will be clear with sunny skies.

In Jabalpur, there may be light drizzle. The weather will remain clear also.

There will be sunny and shady weather in Ujjain. There may also be drizzle.