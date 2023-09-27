Bhopal: Commuters Park Vehicles On VIP Road To Watch Air Drills, Causing Traffic Along 2km Stretch Till Polytechnic Square (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Indian Air Force geared up for the September 30 Air Show, commuters on Wednesday, parked their vehicles along the VIP Road to watch combative aircrafts-- Sukhoi 30, Chinook, conducting swift air drills. These wrongly parked vehicles congested the road, caused traffic jam along 2km stretch starting from VIP Road to Polytechnic Square.

Notably, aerial drills are ongoing in Bhopal skies since last two days as part of preparation for a grand air show on September 30-- to mark the 91st anniversary of Air Force.

The city's skies reverberated with the thunderous roar of combative aircraft, captivating the hearts of residents.

Today, along VIP Road, from Retghat to Kamla Path to Polytechnic, curious onlookers filled the streets to witness the trial show of this remarkable event. The roads were bustling with traffic, as people eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the aerial spectacle that had unfolded in the Bhopal skies.

VIP Road witnessed large crowds of people queuing up to witness the Indian Air Force (IAF) drills, causing traffic congestion that extended up to 2 kilometers, from VIP Road to Polytechnic Square. The enthusiasm of the spectators added to the vibrant atmosphere as they eagerly awaited the IAF's impressive displays during the event.

Yesterday's rehearsal had already set the stage for the remarkable aerial maneuvers that drew residents to their terraces to capture the spectacular sights.

Yesterday's rehearsal featured a magnificent fleet of fighter planes, including the Sukhoi 30, agile Jaguar, cutting-edge Tejas, robust Chinook helicopters, and several other helicopters. Onlookers from across Bhopal gathered on their terraces in large numbers to marvel at the breathtaking aerial maneuvers and swiftly recorded these incredible moments on their smartphones.

As part of the rehearsal, fighter aircraft gracefully executed touch-and-go maneuvers, taking off and landing from the airport runway with precision and finesse.

