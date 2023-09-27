Bhopal: ASP Among 15 Cops Hurt In Clash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 police personnel including additional superintendent of police (ASP) received serious injuries after a clash took place between a group of tribals and police in Umaria city on Tuesday.

According to sources, the agitators were the members of the Gondwana Gantantra Party. They were staging demonstration at the collectorate area for hours. It is alleged that they were raising corruption charges.

Sources informed that the police asked them to leave the place as commuters were facing problem. Meanwhile, when they were preparing for the rally to reach the collectorate, the police asked them to give space to commuters. They turned violent after that.

ADG Shaldol, DC Sagar said that the agitators started pelting stone and also tried to loot shops. The police came into action and opened lathicharge and also used teargas shells on the agitators to disperse them. On this, the agitators started pelting stones from all over the area targeting police personnel.

In the incident more than 15 police personnel of different ranks got injured, some of them even broke their leg and some had their hands fractured, the ADG said. He added that ASP Brijpal Singh Mahobia and other two have been referred to medical college for better treatment. The three have serious head injuries.

