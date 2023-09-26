Bhopal: Five Scindia Supporters Get Tickets, Two Denied

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the BJP is declaring its candidates for the ensuing assembly election, all eyes are on the supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The BJP has, so far, denied tickets to two Scindia supporters and former legislators who joined the party along with him.

Ranveer Jatav has been deprived of a ticket from Gohad constituency and Girraj Dandotia from Dimni.

Nevertheless, the list that the BJP announced on Monday contained the names of five Scindia supporters.

There are three new seats from where three Scindia aides have been fielded. Hirendra Singh from Raghogarh, Mohon Rathore from Bhitarwar and Shrikant Chaturvedi from Maihar have been given tickets on the recommendations of Scindia.

Besides, Imarti Devi who lost the by-election has been given a ticket from Dabra. Similarly, Raghuraj Kanshana has been made a candidate from Morena.

The second list indicates that Scindia’s choice has got the party leadership’s support.

