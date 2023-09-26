Bhopal: 'Students Should Implement In Their Lives The Convocation Oath And Teaching,' Says Governor Mangubhai Patel

MP: 'Students Should Implement In Their Lives The Convocation Oath And Teaching,' Says Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that an educated person is one who has values along with knowledge. In student life, the values received from the university guide you at every step of life. Patel was addressing the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was also present on this occasion.

Governor Patel said that the convocation ceremony inspires the students to move forward with commitment to discharge their responsibilities towards family, society and nation. Never forget your parents and teachers in your success in life. Give top priority to their honour. Patel said that teachers should make the youth determined. Teach them to deal with problems so that their self-confidence remains intact even in adverse circumstances. Students should be ready to cooperate with sensitivity towards the deprived sections also.

Students should actively participate on cleanliness day

Governor Mangubhai Patel asked the students to participate actively and enthusiastically in the activities to be organised on the Cleanliness Day on 2nd October. He advised the students to continuously motivate them to keep their campus clean.

At the beginning of the programme, Governor Patel was welcomed and felicitated by presenting him a bouquet of flowers and a shawl and shrifal. Governor Patel and the guests released a souvenir based on the achievements of the university. A memento was also presented at the convocation ceremony.

Vice Chancellor National Law Institute University, Prof. S Suryaprakash was also present on this occasion. He gave a brief address on the importance of the historicity and glorious heritage of Indian education. Vice Chancellor of Barkatullah University, Suresh Kumar Jain said that 165 students have been awarded degrees and gold medals. On this occasion, he gave the convocation sermon to the degree awarded students and administered the convocation oath.