"CM Chouhan has made state unemployed, corrupt, malnourished, indebted": Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has taken a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that CM Chouhan has made the state unemployed, corrupt, malnourished and indebted.

Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra reached Indore on Monday evening and during this, speaking to ANI, Patwari made the remark.

"We had not even imagined that there is such fierce anger among the people against the state government. A large number of people are joining the Jan Aakrosh Yatra of Congress. This is the message regarding the mis-governance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He (CM Chouhan) has made the state unemployed, corrupt, malnourished and indebted," Patwari said.

From Vyapam to urinating on someone, such a stigma has been imposed on the state. Such an atmosphere of anarchy has been made in the state. All this anger has come out on the streets, he added.

"CM Chauhan is asking for Ashirwad (blessings), what should we bless him for? Two lakhs women are missing from the state, the economy of the state is in bad condition, every kind of corruption is taking place from the minister to the sentry, taking 50% commission. All these things are creating anger among the public," the congress leader said.

Taking a dig at the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Patwari said that sometimes stones were being thrown in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra and sometimes students came to demand their rights were pushed away. Seeing all this, it became clear that people were no longer liking CM Chouhan.

Meanwhile, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program held in Bhopal, the congress leader said, "PM Modi did not take the name of any leaders of Madhya Pradesh. Why did he not speak about the most corrupt state Madhya Pradesh? Why did he not speak about the fact that women are missing?" The state has become indebted and huge pandals (rally pandals) are being built with the money taken from loans. He (Modi) did not say a single thing about 20 years of mis-governance in the state, the Congress MLA added.

"He (PM Modi) kept criticising Congress. Kept criticising the INDIA alliance, he started hating the name INDIA, he called them 'Ghamandi' (arrogant). This is a party full of ego and their thoughts. This is the country of Lord Ram, the Prophet, which runs only on love and affection. There was frustration and tiredness in PM Modi's speech and an apology for not being able to do anything," Patwari said.

Earlier on Monday CM Shivraj Chouhan accused the Congress of keeping the state of MP underdeveloped.

"We did a lot of work in Madhya Pradesh. Remember that dark phase of Congress, when Congress made Madhya Pradesh a 'Bimaru Rajya' (sick state). We have removed that stigma of Bimaru. During Congress rule, there used to be only 60,000 kilometres of broken and damaged roads in the state, today we have built five lakhkilometres of magnificent roads in the state" CM Chouhan had said

