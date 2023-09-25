MP: Gurjar Community Vandalizes Vehicles Of Collector, SDM; Injures Dozen Policemen In Stone-Attack In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): People of Gurjar community allegedly pelted stones on policemen and vandalised vehicles of collector and SDM, creating a huge ruckus on road in Gwalior on Monday evening.

Dozen of policemen were injured and several vehicles, including that of Superintendent of Police, Gwalior collector and other officials, were damaged.

According to information, on Monday evening, the Gurjar community gathered in front of Gwalior collectorate from different parts of the country after visiting Mahakumbh. They came to Gwalior to submit a memorandum of their demands.

Suddenly, a few people in the group became violent. Anger engulfed the entire mass and a huge uncontrollable ruckus was created in front of the collectorate.

Police Use Tear Gas To Control The Crowd, Remain Unsuccessful

The angry then crowd entered the colletcorate office and started to beat everyone they found in their way. Also, they damaged dozens of government vehicles. Police deployed at the collectorate were unable to control the crowd as they were less in number.

Later, police fired tear gas bullets on the crowd to control the situation and a large number of police force was deployed on the spot.

Police made every effort to control the crowd, but thousands of people present in the crowd did not listen to the police. Not only did they break the police barricades at the collectorate, the main gate of the collectorate was also broken and the angry people entered the collectorate.

The miscreants also pelted stones at the vehicles of the Superintendent of Police, Collector and all the SDM Tehsildars kept outside the Collectorate. Along with this, some policemen were attacked and beaten fiercely.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)