 MP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged Roads Keep Ambulance Away
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged Roads Keep Ambulance Away

MP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged Roads Keep Ambulance Away

Both mother and child were admitted to Barwani district hospital and they were in healthy condition.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old pregnant woman gave birth on the roadside when an ambulance couldn't reach her house due to damaged roads and a flooded drain at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. Reportedly, the incident took place in Khamghat village, Pansemal tehsil, on Saturday evening. The woman was transported to the hospital while wrapped in a cloth, and she delivered the baby during the journey.

Read Also
MP: Ahead Of PM's Bhopal Visit, Uma Bharti Raises Demand For OBC Quota Within Women's Reservation...
article-image

Brother of the woman Thakur said, "My sister suffered labor pain after which we called the ambulance but due to poor road and overflowing drain, the ambulance could not reach the home. Then we wrapped her in a cloth and carried her across an overflowing drain to the hospital but on the way she gave birth to a baby." After walking for around three to four kilometers, the family managed to get the ambulance and reach the Community Health Center, Pansemal. After primary treatment, she was referred to Barwani District Hospital.

Doctor at Community Health Center Pansemal, Amrit Bamanke said, "A woman was taken in an ambulance around 6 pm on Saturday. We provided her with primary treatment. She had already given birth, we had only removed her placenta here after which she was referred to the district hospital."

Both mother and child were admitted to Barwani district hospital and they were in healthy condition.

Nonetheless, the woman's brother Thakur also claimed that they placed their demands to repair the road but none paid attention. They also alleged that it was not the first such incident, and added that around two to three women from his family also delivered a baby on the roadside in a similar situation in the past.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi To Address Mega Meet Of BJP Workers Today; Check Full Schedule Here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 6-ft Python Peeps In From Bonnet Of Moving Car In Mandsaur, Driver Shocked

MP: 6-ft Python Peeps In From Bonnet Of Moving Car In Mandsaur, Driver Shocked

MP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged...

MP Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside In Barwani Village As Flooded, Damaged...

39 Injured As Private Bus Headed For PM Modi's Bhopal Rally Hits Truck In Khargone

39 Injured As Private Bus Headed For PM Modi's Bhopal Rally Hits Truck In Khargone

MP: Prominent Persons Feted At ‘Brahmin Mahasammelan’

MP: Prominent Persons Feted At ‘Brahmin Mahasammelan’

MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Offers Prayer At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

MP: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Offers Prayer At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain