Indore: Three Arrested For Assaulting Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was assaulted by three youths in the parking lot behind Malhar Mall on Sunday night after an altercation between her friends and the youths over eve-teasing. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Police have arrested all three accused. The video shows the two groups fighting during which one of the youths can be seen striking the woman with a stick and also kicking her.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said the victim told police that she had gone to the washroom when the youths made some lewd comments. She told her brother and his friend about it and they confronted the three youths. Instead of apologising, the three accused attacked them.

Two held with brown sugar

The crime branch arrested two persons and recovered 15 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market, from them. Acting on a tip off, the crime branch reached Murai Mohalla and nabbed the accused who were on a motorcycle.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Raikwar, a resident of Musakhedi, and Mayank Sahoo, a resident of Masora Chowk in Lalitpur UP. A case has been registered under 8/21 of NDPS Act against the accused at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station.

6 criminals nabbed, goods worth Rs 5.5L recovered

Six persons, involved in several crimes in city, were arrested by a team of Bhanwarkuwan police and valuables worth Rs 5.5 lakh have been recovered from them. These goods were stolen by the criminals in three different theft cases, police said.

According to police, accused Firoz Khan and Pappu Jariya were arrested on Sunday while four others Akash Chouhan, Akash Choudhary, Abhay Bagh and Dilip Mandloi were arrested on Monday.

Police said that accused Firoz had stolen the mobile of a student Prabhakar Solanki at Bholaram Ustad Marg. Police formed a team and on the basis of CCTV footage his identity was traced and then the accused was arrested. The phone was also recovered from him. Total four cases of theft, weapon smuggling, assault and others have been registered against the accused. Similarly, Pappu Jariya was arrested from Palda area.

The accused had theft Rs 70,000 from a milkman Omprakash Patel. Four others were arrested for stealing an auto rickshaw owned by one Dilip Bhabad, police informed.

