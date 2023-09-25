Indore: 102 Participants From 6 Nations Walk Out Of IIM Indore With Certificates In Hand

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) marked a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering executive education in the UAE and GCC nations with a total of 102 participants from three batches and six nations walking out of the institute with certificate in hand.

The valedictory function of two programmes, the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPe Batch-10 and Batch-11) and the Advanced Management Programme for Senior Leaders (AMPSL Batch-01), took place on IIM Indore's campus on Saturday.

The event was attended by IIM Indore BoG chairman MM Murugappan and IIT Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai. Prof Subin Sudhir, chair - executive education, Prof Manish Popli, programme coordinator, and Dr Mahesh Chotrani, founder-director of Anisuma Training Institute were also present on this occasion. In his address, Murugappan emphasised the remarkable diversity that the cohort represented, a true cross-section of individuals bringing a wealth of knowledge from various backgrounds. Murugappan acknowledged that each participant had their unique motivations for pursuing further education.

Highlighting the significance of the participants' learning journey, Murugappan stressed that the programmes at IIM Indore offer a unique chance to equip themselves for larger roles. He urged them to consider how global events, such as geopolitical shifts and technological transformations, impact their respective fields and businesses. With a world in constant flux, he underscored the importance of staying informed and adaptable.

In his address, Rai introduced the acronym "FIRE" as a guiding principle for personal and professional growth. He emphasised the importance of "Fortitude" (F), urging participants to take the first step and conquer fears by reflecting on past achievements. Turning to "Introspective Reflection" (I), he encouraged individuals to question their motivations and understand that life, like a melody, requires moments of silence and introspection for harmony.

Lastly, he stressed "Equanimity" (E), highlighting the joy of giving and the gratitude it brings. He encouraged the participants to practice resilience, self-discovery, and the transformative power of giving, kindling the FIRE within as they progress on their journeys. During the event, Prof Manish Popli highlighted that this was the first time in IIM Indore's history that three batches from the UAE and GCC nations, in such substantial numbers, were graduating simultaneously.

