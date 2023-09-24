 Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions
The inauguration was done before the second ODI between India and Australia.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Solar Panels Installed At Holkar Stadium Inaugurated, Will Reduce Carbon Emissions | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) took a commendable step towards a greener India on Sunday as they installed over 370 solar panels at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. This initiative will reduce 277 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

The inauguration was done before the second ODI between India and Australia. India stand-in captain KL Rahul and other MPCA dignitaries were present at the inauguration.

"A green initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association as they install close to 376 solar panels in Holkar Stadium, Indore. The initiative is set to be energy-saving and reduce 277 tonnes of carbon emission every year. Present at the inauguration was #TeamIndia Captain @klrahulwith other MPCA dignitaries before the start of play today. #INDvAUS," tweeted BCCI.

article-image

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to field first. India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.

article-image
