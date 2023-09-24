Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP Workers' Meet Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi | ANI/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal on Monday, to attend BJP workers' Mahakumbh, most of the schools in the city will remain closed. Some schools have also postponed exams as students might face difficulties in reaching the schools due to heavy traffic and route diversions.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, parents have been informed about these changes for the last 2 days through SMS and WhatsApp messages.

On the other hand, the Education Department has not declared any official holiday. DEO Anjani Kumar said that no order has been issued to close the schools.

Most of the schools in BHEL closed

Most of the schools located in the BHEL area will remain closed on Monday. St. Xavier School spokesperson Vasundhara Sharma said that the main program of PM Modi is near St. Xavier, hence it is very difficult to open the school. Many other private schools present in the area will also remain closed. The school administrators have taken a decision regarding this at their level. Many school administrators also refused to talk about the matter.

Schools postpone exams

Many schools also had exams from September 25, which have been postponed. The principal has messaged the parents regarding this. The message reads that the exams will be held again soon. On the other hand, no message of any kind has been sent to the students in government schools. All such schools will continue to function as usual.

DPS Principal Ajay Sharma said that due to diversion of roads, it has been decided to declare holiday in all branches of DPS. “It has been seen many times that children get stuck in traffic or face difficulties in reaching school,” he added.

Group Director of IES School, Manisha Kavthekar said that the schools will remain closed on September 25 due to traffic diversion. Similarly, LNCT School Principal Chaitanya Saxena said that if children come from all parts of the city, they will face problems due to traffic, hence a holiday has been declared.

Notably, several schools were kept closed in June 20023 as well when PM Modi came to Bhopal to flag off Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi to address public rally at Jamboree Maidan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a big public rally in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to state BJP president V. D. Sharma, around 10 lakh party workers are expected to gather at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi will give the mantra of victory for the coming Assembly elections. The BJP workers have decorated the city with cutouts of PM Modi and BJP's flags, while the security forces have issued advisory regarding high alert.

