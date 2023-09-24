MP Elections 2023: PM Modi To Give Victory Mantra To BJP Workers In Bhopal On Monday

PM Modi To Give Victory Mantra To BJP Workers In Bhopal On Monday | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a big public rally in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to state BJP president V. D. Sharma, around 10 lakh party workers are expected to gather at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi will give the mantra of victory for the coming Assembly elections. The BJP workers have decorated the city with cutouts of PM Modi and BJP's flags, while the security forces have issued advisory regarding high alert.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told the press that around 4,000 police personnel, including 20 IPS officers have been deployed to strengthen the security system in Bhopal. "Drone cameras will be used in the surroundings of the Jamboree Maidan where PM Modi will be addressing the Mahakumbh of BJP workers. SPG and NSG forces have already arrived," Mishra said.

Jan Ashirwad Yatras will culminate on September 25

The mega rally is being organised to mark the formal culmination of the party's five Jan Ashirwad Yatras being held to reach out to the masses before the Assembly polls. The BJP rolled out five yatras early this month, with party president J.P. Nadda flagging off the first one from Chitrakoot in Satna on September 3. These yatras are meant to cover more than 10,500 kms in 210 of the state's 230 Assembly constituencies before culminating into a mega workers' meet in Bhopal on September 25.

The yatras have already concluded a couple of days ago and BJP claimed to have received massive support from the people. The mega event is being organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the BJP's fore-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25.

PM Modi to give success mantra

On this occasion, PM Modi will give the mantra for winning the upcoming legislative and Lok Sabha elections to the workers. Only registered party workers will participate in the programme. Without registration, no worker can be part of this event, and the registration process has started at the booth level. This will be PM Modi's third visit to the state in the past 45 days. This is an indication of the BJP's efforts to maintain its stronghold in the central state by capitalising on his popularity.

