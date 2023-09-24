Bhopal: Uma Repeats Rahul’s Remark, Wants To Know Number Of OBC Collectors, SPs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti held a meeting at her residence on Saturday, demanding quota for OBC in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections under the Women’s Reservation.

Uma repeated the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She wanted to know how many collectors and superintendents of police are from OBC category.

This clearly indicates that the OBC people are neglected, she said.

Uma said she could not launch an agitation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, she urged the OBC people to start demonstrations seeking reservation for OBC.

Since the iron is hot, the OBC people should strike it, so that it may break, she said.

It can be started with the election in MP, she said, adding that she is neither trying to become the chief Minister nor making any effort to prepare grounds for herself.

She demanded 27% reservation for OBC, 23% for SC/ST and 50% for the general category.

Sanatan Dharma includes everyone and, if there is no Muslim terrorism, the Quran could also be part of the Puran, she said.

