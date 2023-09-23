Ganeshotsav 2023: 6 Famous Ganpati Pandals In Indore You Must Visit With Your Friends & Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 23, 2023
1. Khajrana Ganesh: The Ahilya Nagri is known across the world for Khajrana Ganesh Temple. The idol is decked up with jewels worth over Rs 2 crores during Ganeshotsav. Khajrana Ganpati is believed to fulfil all wishes of their devotees.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
Crowd of devotees can be seen thronging the Khajrana temple premises on all 11 days of Ganeshotsav with hearts full of devotion.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
2. 'Mannaton ke Raja,' one of the biggest Ganpati idols in Indore. The pandal is based on the theme of Chandrayaan.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
3. Another vibrant pandal is of 'Nanda Nagar Ke Raja' where giant Ganpati is accompanied by Riddhi and Siddhi on both the sides.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
4. The huge 'Chaturbhuj Palda Ke Raja' sits with pride on his throne and blesses his devotees.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
5. Now this is a unique one! In Jairampur Colony, a total of 108 Ganesh idols are seated together. Also, a 9-feet high Shivling, 10-feet Nandi and Trishul placed on the top are protecting all the 108 idols.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
6. 'Shri Sidhh Vijay Ganesha Mandir' at Mari Mata Ganesh Chouk: A colourful Ganpati idol can be seen here amid vibrant decorations embracing hundred shades of lights.
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
These shining pandals are a treat to eyes and are visited by crowd of devotees till Dhol Gyaras! So, when are you visiting?
Clicked by Pintu Namdev (FP)
Thanks For Reading!