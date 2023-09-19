5 Famous Ganesh Temples In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit For Wish Fulfilment

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Lord Ganesha, fondly called Bappa, is known as the god of wisdom. As per Hindu mythology, before starting any auspicious work, it is advised to worship Lord Ganesha. He is the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes, and authors.
Ganesha is a remover of obstacles. The 10-day late-summer (August–September) festival Ganesh Chaturthi is devoted to him. Let's take a look at some of the famous Ganpati Temples, known for wish fulfilment.
1. Khajrana Temple, Indore -- Khajrana Ganesha Temple was constructed by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar. This temple is one of the famous Hindu temples in India and is highly crowded on Wednesdays and Sundays. As per a local belief, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled here.
2. Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Ujjain-- Chintaman Ganesh Temple was built during the rule of Paramaras. The main deity of this temple is Lord Ganesha who is housed at the ‘Garbhagriha’. This temple is known for holding the charm of the ancient period, it is believed that Lord Ganesha himself came to earth and created this temple.
3. Bada Ganesh Ka Mandir, Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain - This temple has Lord Ganesha as the main deity and is considered to be quite famous. This is counted as one of the important temples in the state which is visited by people from far and wide. Apart from being a religious attraction, this temple is also known for teaching the science of astrology and Sanskrit language.
4. Mote Ganesh, Gwalior -- This 500 years old statue, situated in the Khasgi Bazaar of the city, was brought from the Mewar state of Rajasthan for installation. This temple established here was renovated by the then Maharaja Jiwaji Rao Scindia. Because like the big Ganesh statue of Indore, the size of this ancient statue is large. That's why Ganesh devotees call him Mote Ganesh.
5. Chintaman Ganesh temple, Sehore -- This Temple is of historical importance as its dates back to the time of Maharaja Vikramaditya. Sehore was commonly known as Siddhpur in the kingdom of Vikramaditya. It is said Chintaman Ganesh shuns away all the chintas (problems) of his devotees.
