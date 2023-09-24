 Madhya Pradesh: Two Sisters Drown In Pond In Rajgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Two Sisters Drown In Pond In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Two Sisters Drown In Pond In Rajgarh

The incident took place at Goriyakheda village under Machalpur police station limits on Saturday evening, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Two Sisters Drown In Pond In Rajgarh | Representative Picture

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Goriyakheda village under Machalpur police station limits on Saturday evening, an official said.

Read Also
MP: Criminals Paraded In Alley For Firing To Scare Residents In Ganj Basoda
article-image

The girls, aged 10 and 12 years, were bathing in a pond near the village when they drowned, Machalpur police station in-charge Ramveer Singh Parihar said.

The girls belonged to a family of nomads from Pali district of Rajasthan, and were staying near Goriyakheda, he said.

The police fished out the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the official said.

Read Also
MP: Conference Of BJP Women’s Wing Held In 4 Khurai Wards
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Crime: Retired Railway Employee Robbed Of ₹10 Lakh At Knife Point In Umaria

MP Crime: Retired Railway Employee Robbed Of ₹10 Lakh At Knife Point In Umaria

Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...

Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...

MP: Kamal Nath Refutes BJP Claims On Digvijaya Being Sidelined From Jan Akrosh Yatra

MP: Kamal Nath Refutes BJP Claims On Digvijaya Being Sidelined From Jan Akrosh Yatra

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind