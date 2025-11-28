MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Answers On Madhya Pradesh Police Alleged Evidence Fabrication | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court has taken serious note of allegations of police misconduct in Madhya Pradesh, impleading senior police officers after finding that a false affidavit had been filed before it and claims of fabricated evidence were raised against the same officials. The court has sought responses from senior police officers on these allegations.

As per the SC order, citizens now often have to approach the Supreme Court to secure their basic rights. Describing the situation as “alarming”, the court said allegations of fabricated evidence and false implication directly affect public confidence in policing.

The proceedings arise from a case in which Madhya Pradesh Police admitted submitting an incorrect affidavit attributing eight criminal antecedents to a petitioner accused of storing fortified rice meant for public distribution.

When the matter came before a Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Sandeep Mehta on November 4, it emerged that in four cited cases, including one involving rape, the petitioner was not even an accused.

The State sought to explain this as a “computer-generated” mix-up because the petitioner and his father shared the same name.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde informed the Supreme Court that 24-year-old lawyer Asad Ali Warsi had filed an intervention alleging that the same police officials had fabricated evidence to falsely implicate him in a drunk-driving case after he refused to pay a bribe. The application claimed that “stock witnesses” were used across hundreds of FIRs, that Warsi had been assaulted with the incident recorded on his phone, and that an SHO and another official were shown as witnesses despite not being present.