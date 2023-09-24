MP: Criminals Paraded In Alley For Firing To Scare Residents In Ganj Basoda

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday paraded five criminals involved in firing and creating panic in the alley where Subhash Niketan School is located.

The incident of firing took place on Friday. During the parade, the criminals said, “Committing a crime is a sin and the policemen are their guardians.”

Sub-divisional officer of police Manoj Mishra held a press conference and said that the criminals were paraded.

All the five criminals – Keshav Baghel (20), Rohit Raghuwanshi (23), Sanjeev Baghel (23), Karan Raghuwanshi (22) and Fareed Khan (25) – were caught on Friday night after a raid.

A country-made gun, four cartridges and knives were seized from their possession.

Action is being taken against the criminals under the NSA.

After the press conference, the criminals were taken to the alley where they had committed the crime and paraded.

Cases were previously registered against these criminals.

The police paraded the criminals in the lane so that the people were not scared.