 Bhopal: Short Story To Be Taught For First Time In Varsity
Laghu Katha Shodh Kendra designs 1-yr diploma course

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Short story as a subject will be taught in the universities for the first time in the country and Laghu Katha Shodh Kendra, Bhopal, has designed a one-year diploma course for this.

Kendra director Kanta Rai said very little work had been done on short story at the academic level. “A lot has happened with regard to short story in last 70 years. Lots of stories have been written but short story was not taught in universities,” she said.

Rai who designed the course said that the efforts would be made for affiliation with other universities of the country. Discussions have been held for this with some universities.

“I have designed the course and the course may start from next month. It will be professional education,” Rai said.

