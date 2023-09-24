 MP: Conference Of BJP Women’s Wing Held In 4 Khurai Wards
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Khurai (Sagar): The BJP organised conferences of women in four wards of Khurai on Saturday.

Senior leader of the party Saroj Singh addressed the conferences at Sant Bhawan in Deendayal ward, near the statue of Nanak ward, near Sanjeevani clinic in Tagore ward and at Ravidas Satsang Bhawan in Ambedkar ward.

Saroj Singh was honoured with shawls and coconuts.

At Deendayal ward, she said the government had launched several welfare schemes for women.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam approved in Parliament.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Ladli Behna Yojna under which women are getting Rs 1,250 every month, Saroj Singh said.

In Khurai assembly constituency, nearly 60,000 women are getting the benefit under Ladli Behna Yojna, she said, adding that minister Bhupendra Singh made efforts for it.

At Tagore ward, she said minister Bhupendra Singh got cycles distributed among girls for going to school.

At Ambedkar ward, she said many roads had been constructed because of the efforts of the minister.

Hundreds of women took part in the meetings held in all the wards.

Those who participated in the meetings included chairperson of Khurai Nagar Palika Nanhibai Ahirwar, chairperson of Khurai city women’s wing of the BJP Rashmi Soni and other

