Bhopal News: Caretaker Held For Burglary; Cash And Valuables Worth ₹70 Lakh Recovered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police on Friday cracked a major case of burglary committed by the caretaker of the house and his aides and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 70 lakh. Three persons including the present and former caretaker have been arrested in this connection.

According to additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan, on November 23, Manish Byouhar currently residing in Mumbai, returned to his Arera Colony residence after several months and found jewellery missing from a concealed locker built inside a bookshelf.

The CCTV footage and technical surveillance pointed needle of suspicion to Sohit alias Kallu, a caretaker at the complainant’s house in 2023. He was traced and detained from Guna district. During questioning, he confessed to committing it.

The theft on July 29 was committed with his associate Ravi Soni who was working as the current caretaker. Ravi’s elder brother Raju Soni was also involved in keeping part of the stolen cash.

Police recovered gold biscuits, bangles, chains, earrings and Rs 3 lakh in cash along with other items purchased using the stolen money including an iPhone. All three accused residents of Guna district have been arrested.

How it worked?

Sohit who previously worked at the house, had once seen the owner opening the hidden locker and shared the information with Ravi, the present caretaker. Ravi unlocked the first floor door during daytime while on duty. On the night of July 29, Ravi and Sohit scaled the boundary wall and railing to enter the first floor and committed the theft.