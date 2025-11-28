 MP Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Daughter In Mandsaur; Justifies Act By Citing 'Necessity To Learn Before Marriage'
MP Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Daughter In Mandsaur; Justifies Act By Citing 'Necessity To Learn Before Marriage'

According to the complaint, despite several refusals, the accused used to sexually assault the minor. Shockingly, he used to justify his act by citing twisted reasons, claiming that in the current era of 'Kalyug,' one must learn these things before marriage. Despite her protests, he ignored her pleas and continued to assault her.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Daughter In Mandsaur; Justifies Act By Citing 'Necessity To Learn Before Marriage' | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Pipliya Mandi for sexually assaulting his minor daughter. The incident came to light after the minor daughter filed a formal complaint against her father.

According to reports, the horrific incident unfolded in Kangatti village of Pipliya Mandi.

According to the complaint, despite several refusals, the accused used to sexually assault the minor.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, authorities at the Piplia Mandi Police Station registered a case under various relevant sections of the law.

Later, Police station in-charge Sandeep Mongolia confirmed and stated, "Acting promply after the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested immediately and produced before the court. The court has ruled to send the accused in a judical custody."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the entire village, and the locals are demanding a more rigorous punishment for committing such a heinous crime.

