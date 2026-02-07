MP News: Kanya Vivah Maha Mahotsav Begins At Bageshwar Dham Ahead Of Mahashivratri; Varanasi Priests To Conduct Havan

MP News: Bageshwar Dham Beings Seventh Mass Wedding Festival Ahead Of Mahashivratri | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited 7th Kanya Vivah Maha Mahotsav has officially begun at Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham with a traditional Kalash Yatra, on Saturday.

The grand event, held on the occasion of Mahashivratri, aims at the mass marriage of girls from India and abroad.

As part of the celebrations, devotees will get the opportunity to listen to the sacred Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran for an entire week.

The religious programmes started on Friday with the Kalash Yatra, which began from the Bageshwar Balaji Temple premises and passed through various village temples before reaching the main venue.

Women carrying kalash on their heads participated enthusiastically, singing devotional songs, while devotees danced to drumbeats and music.

FP Photo

Maha Yagya on Feb 12

A major highlight of the festival will be on February 12, which is expected to be a historic day at Bageshwar Dham.

On this day, a grand Maha Yagya of 1.25 lakh Hanuman Chalisa recitations will be organised from morning till late night.

This event is set to create a record, with participation from 200 Sundarkand groups belonging to six states.

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri will narrate the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha for 7 days, giving devotees a chance to immerse themselves in spiritual teachings.

Members of the Bageshwar Dham Sundarkand Mandal Central Committee informed that the Hanuman Chalisa recitation will begin at 7 am on February 12 with Sundarkand Path.

So far, around 9k participants have registered, and the number is expected to rise. Separate seating arrangements are being made for men and women.

FP Photo

Priests to arrive from Varanasi

A special team from Mau in Uttar Pradesh will support the event under the guidance of Bageshwar Maharaj.

The entire programme is expected to take 4-5 hours and will include havan and puja conducted by learned priests from Varanasi.

Extensive preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth conduct of this gathering.