MP: Kamal Nath Refutes BJP Claims On Digvijaya Being Sidelined From Jan Akrosh Yatra

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Sunday refuted BJP's claim that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was sidelined from 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'.

Veteran Congress leader termed the allegation 'baseless' adding that Digvijaya Singh himself has wished not to use his pictures for 'Jan Akrosh Yatra'. "I was in Chhindwara a couple of days back and participated in Jan Akrosh Yatra and Digvijaya Singh will also participate in coming days," Kamal Nath said briefing the press at party headquarters on Sunday.

Read Also Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Meanwhile, he hit back at BJP central leadership saying that they have sidelined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chouhan claimed that Digvijaya has been sidelined

Notably, ever since the Congress launched its seven 'Jan Akrosh Yatras' from seven different regions of the state, the ruling BJP tried to corner it claiming that Digvijaya Singh has been sidelined. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also raised this issue last week, saying, "It is very unfortunate to see Digvijaya Singh's pictures missing from the Congress posters. The Congress has always disrespected it's senior leaders."

The fresh allegation on the same was made by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. During a press conference, Chouhan has claimed that Digvijaya Singh has been sidelined.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)